EC advances counting date for Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly polls to June 2

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday advanced the date of the counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls to June 2 from June 4.

The EC had announced earlier that the votes polled in the two Assembly elections were to be counted on June 4 along with Lok Sabha poll votes.

But as the term of the two assemblies are ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said.