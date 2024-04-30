JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Devender Yadav named Delhi Congress chief after Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation

Arvinder Singh Lovely had quit as the DPCC chief a couple of days back over objections to the party's choice of candidates.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 08:22 IST

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Devender Yadav as the interim chief of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

The development comes a couple of days after former DPCC chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday and in his four page letter, Lovely had lashed out at Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria for not taking the Delhi leadership into confidence and had cited his run-ins with ticket aspirants like Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Kumar Chouhan in meetings.

More to follow...

(Published 30 April 2024, 08:22 IST)
