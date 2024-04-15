DMK looks to retain its bastion despite challenges in Chennai (South)

Encroachments in areas like Pallikaranai Marshland, viewed as one of the reasons for heavy flooding in Chennai (South), and the ecologically sensitive zone being used as a dump yard are some of the problems that people of this constituency have continued to face for years. The stormwater drains constructed by the DMK government after it came to power in 2021 also proved to be a systemic failure during the 2023 floods, adding to the woes of people living in these densely populated localities.