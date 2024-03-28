Lok Sabha polls 2024: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena releases first list of 8 candidates

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday declared the first list of eight candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, re-nominating most of the candidates who were elected in 2019 Lok Sabha elections during the undivided Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Raju Parve, who resigned from Congress and gave up his Umred MLA seat to join Shiv Sena, has been field from Ramtek (SC) seat, which is going to polls in the Phase-1.

Senior leader and group leader Rahul Shewale has been renominated from Mumbai South-Central and he would take on Anil Desai, a close aide of Thackeray and the candidate of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shinde fielded Sanjay Mandlik from Kolhapur, where he is pitted against Congress-MVA candidate Shrimant Shri Shahu Shahaji Chhatrapati Maharaj, the 12th descendent of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, the legendary democrat and social reformer.

The other candidates are: Sadashiv Lokhande (Shirdi-SC), Prataprao Jadhav (Buldhana), Hemant Patil (Hingoli), Shrirang Barne (Maval) and Dhairyasheel Mane (Hatkanangle).