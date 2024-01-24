'Election Commission is not impartial': Digvijay Singh slams EC for turning blind eye to EVM and VVPAT glitches

Bhopal: Former CM and congress leader Digvijay Singh has once again raked up the issue of alleged manipulation of EVM machines and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

"My allegation is that the Election Commission is not impartial; it is under pressure. We expect impartiality from the Commission. All the work of EVMs is in the hands of private people. When software does everything, it will decide who will form the government," he remarked.

Digvijay Singh also gave a demo of alleged EVM malfunction. "In a country with a population of 140 crore where there are 90 crore voters, should we give the right to decide all this in the hands of such people? Its owner is the developer and installer of the software, added Singh. The Election Commission is not answering our specific questions. We are told that the VVPAT is visible for seven seconds. But what is the guarantee of printing what it shows?" he asked.