Explained | What happens if no party wins the majority in Lok Sabha

As political parties in India and their candidates are once again out rallying in the streets of the country to woo the voters, a general speculation that haunts every Indian is "what if no party gains the clear majority in the Parliament?" When none of the parties or coalition blocs are able to get the required numbers in the House to prove a majority, the situation results in a 'hung parliament' — meaning no party can claim to have enough elected member representatives in the Lower House to form the government.

So what makes majority?

To register majority in the Indian Parliament, a party or a coalition must bag more than 50 per cent seats in the Lower House, which is the Lok Sabha. There are a total of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, with two nominated members — making it 545. A party defending its regime during the elections must win 50 per cent of the 543 seats — at least 272 — to emerge victorious in the polls.

No majority at all! What then?

The President's intervention becomes must when the all political parties in the House fails to register a clear majority. The President calls upon the leader of the largest single party to form the government— this being the first possible option to elect a party or a coalition, reported Times of India.

In case the first option does not work, the President then invites leader of the largest 'pre'-poll alliance to form the government, failing which the President next calls upon the leader of the single largest 'post'-poll alliance to form the government, as per the Sarkaria Commission.