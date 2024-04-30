Fake videos being sold in 'mohabbat ki dukaan,' says PM Modi

Dharashiv (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are misusing technology to circulate fake videos on social media.

“Now their condition is such that as their lies aren’t working, they are using my face and with the help of artificial intelligence, selling fake videos in their "mohabbat ki dukaan”. This shop of lies must be shut down,” Modi said.

“Opponents are using artificial intelligence to distort quotes of leaders like me,” Modi said, addressing an election rally in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra.