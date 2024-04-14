Fight for Mukulathor votes in South Tamil Nadu: Will O Panneerselvam-T T V Dhinakaran make inroads?

'BJP had always attempted to woo Mukulathors'

In Theni, 200 km from Tirunelveli, people openly say that they will vote for Dhinakaran, who is the candidate of the BJP alliance, as he is a Thevar, and there is palpable anger over the split in the AIADMK.

Murmurs are also heard in many southern districts that the AIADMK is now a “Gounder party”, in an obvious reference to its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hailing from the Gounder caste.

“As far as I am concerned, today’s AIADMK is not the same that was once helmed by Amma(Jayalalithaa). What was the need to expel all popular Mukulathor faces? Didn’t the community stand-by the party for three decades?” Maheswaran, a daily labourer, asked.

Professor K A Manikumar, who has chronicled caste violence in the region, told DH that the BJP has been attempting to win over Thevars since the time of former prime minister A B Vajpayee but couldn’t break the stranglehold that the AIADMK led by J Jayalalithaa had over the community and its votes.

“Mukulathors consolidated behind the AIADMK during the tenure of Jayalalithaa, thanks to V K Sasikala’s prominence in the party. Thevar solidarity is very strong, and they have always aligned under a singular leadership. The community doesn’t like multiple leadership. A section of them are now likely to rally behind Dhinakaran,” Manikumar added.

He said finally, the BJP has a chance to make inroads into the community which has always been looking for strong political parties to get its voice heard now that Jayalalithaa is no more and Sasikala is out of the AIADMK picture.

“Mukulathors now believe TTV, OPS, and Sasikala are on the same page and hence a chunk of votes might go to the BJP this election. In BJP’s pursuit, the trio will be of good help,” the professor added.