FIR registered for 'obstructing' rally of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh

The 279 complaints received through c-VIGIL app were decided within the time frame after getting the inquiries conducted and necessary action was taken where violations were found, a statement issued by the election department said.

The election department has issued notices to deputy commissioners of Mandi and Kullu following multiple complaints by the Congress against Ranaut charging her with violation of poll code for passing personal remarks against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh and an inquiry report in this regard has also been sent to the Election Commission of India, the statement said.