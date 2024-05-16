Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Flanked by Akhilesh, Kejriwal again claims BJP wants to end reservation, change Constitution

He claimed that Modi has been working to ensure the same.

"The leaders who could have caused a hindrance were sidelined. Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh, Devendra Fadnvis and Manohar Lal Khattar have been finished," he asserted.

Kejriwal said Adityanath will be removed as Uttar Pradesh chief minister if the BJP comes to power again.

"There is only one person who could prove to be a thorn in the way of Amit Shah and that is Adityanath. They have now decided to remove Yogi Adityanath within two months if their government is formed," Kejriwal said.

"They say the BJP is going to do something big after coming to power. The big thing they want to do is to end reservation. We know their ecosystem -- RSS, BJP -- has been against reservation. I want to alert that they want more than 400 seats because they want to destroy the reservation made by B R Ambedkar," he claimed.

Kejriwal said trends coming from across the country show that the BJP is winning less than 220 seats. The seats of BJP in Haryana, Delhi, Karanataka, UP, Maharastra, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are on the decline and the party will not win a single seat in Punjab, he claimed.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that BJP will win only 143 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats.

"The BJP has been defeated in the first four phases. It was using the slogan of winning 400 seats but is winning only 143 of the total 543 seats," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.