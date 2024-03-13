Google restricts replies to queries on Lok Sabha polls via Gemini AI

At the same time, the company is collaborating with the Election Commission of India to enable people to easily discover critical voting information on Google Search, such as how to register and vote in both English and Hindi languages.

The Indian government has voiced concerns over misinformation and conspiracies about elections being released via AI tools and has thus taken measures to regulate them. Last week, the country told technology firms to get approval before releasing any AI tools.

The action comes as elections are scheduled to be held in over 60 countries around the world this year including the US, UK and South Africa.