JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Gujarat govt declares May 7 voting day as public holiday

A notification on this was issued by the state General Administration Department (GAD), he added.
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 13:35 IST

Follow Us

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has declared May 7, when voting will take place for all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state and five Assembly bypolls, as a public holiday, an official said on Monday.

A notification on this was issued by the state General Administration Department (GAD), he added.

People working in an industrial unit or an establishment situated outside a constituency where they are registered as a voter will be entitled to get a 'paid holiday' on May 7 as per section 135(b)(1) of the Representation of the People Act so that they can exercise their franchise, the notification said.

The five Assembly seats where bypolls will be held are Vijapur, Khambhat, Vaghodia, Manavadar and Porbandar.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 April 2024, 13:35 IST)
India NewsGujaratPublic holidayLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT