<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=US">US </a>has shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching "aggressively" towards the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the US military said on Tuesday. </p><p>According to the US military, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iranian</a> Shahed-139 drone was flying toward the carrier "with unclear intent" and was shot down by an F-35 U.S. fighter jet, it said.</p><p>"An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defence and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board," <em>Reuters </em>reported, quoting Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson at the US military's Central Command.</p>.Iran president gives go-ahead for talks with United States.<p>Hawkins added that no American was harmed during the incident and that no equipment was damaged. </p><p>This comes amid diplomats seeking nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.</p><p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has also warned that US warships are heading towards Iran and that "bad things" would probably happen if a deal could not be reached.</p><p>The Lincoln aircraft carrier is a part of the US military buildup in the Middle East as Iran carried out a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations last month, the deadliest domestic unrest in Iran since its 1979 revolution.</p><p>Trump issued several threats of military action but has since demanded That Iran make nuclear concessions.</p><p>He said last week Iran was "seriously talking," while Tehran's top security official, Ali Larijani, said arrangements for negotiations were under way.</p><p>"Two IRGC boats and an Iranian Mohajer drone approached M/V Stena Imperative at high speeds and threatened to board and seize the tanker," Hawkins said.</p>