JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

HDK meets Rajnath Singh to discuss seat-sharing for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Following the meeting, Kumaraswamy thanked Singh for his assurance of the central government's support for the state's development.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 14:16 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a day after he along with his party's president H D Deve Gowda held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the meeting, Kumaraswamy thanked Singh for his assurance of the central government's support for the state's development.

The BJP and the JD(S) have announced an alliance in Karnataka following the victory of the Congress in the state assembly polls in May this year. They are yet to announce their respective share of 28 Lok Sabha seats for the 2024 polls.

Eyeing to retain power at the Centre for a third straight term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP hopes to leverage the regional party's support, especially in the Vokkaliga community, in the southern part of the state.

The BJP had won 25 seats in the 2019 polls. The JD(S) was then in an alliance with the Congress but they could win only two seats while an independent backed by the BJP bagged a seat.

On Thursday, Kumaraswamy along with his father and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, brother H D Revanna and nephew Prajwal Revanna met Prime Minister Modi and discussed various matters, including seat-sharing between the two parties for 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 December 2023, 14:16 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPIndian PoliticsRajnath SinghH D KumaraswamyJD(S) leadersLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT