Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Having JJP's support in Haryana, Congress seeks fresh polls after 3 independent MLAs back off

As the crisis loomed large in Haryana, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Wednesday extended its support to the Congress, as the party demanded fresh polls in the state.
In a day of fast-paced developments, the CM Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana stared at a crisis as 3 independent MLAs withdrew support. The BJP, with 40 MLAs in the 90-member assembly now no longer has the majority.
The Congress insisted that fresh elections be held as the party’s Haryana unit president Udai Bhan said that they will approach the Governor.
“We are going to write to the Governor that three Independent MLAs have withdrawn support and they have extended support to our party... the government is in the minority, and they have no right to stay in power. We will demand that the government be dismissed, President's Rule be imposed, and fresh elections be held,” Bhan said.
“Likewise, the JJP should also write a letter that the government be dismissed. Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, who claim to be opposing the government, should also write similar letters to the Governor,” he added.
Chief Minister Saini said that the Congress does not have the support of the people.
“The whole country has seen the history of the Congress, when they were short of a majority in Lok Sabha or in a state, they would fulfil some peoples wishes. The state government has no problems, and the people of the state will not let the Congress party fulfil its wishes. They rely on corruption while we rely on development,” the Chief Minister said.
JJP’s Dushyant Chautala said that if the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda takes steps to bring down the Saini-led BJP government, his party would support the move.
“Now, the Congress has to think whether they will take a step to bring down the BJP government. We are clear that steps should be taken to bring down the government,” he said.
On Tuesday, the three independent MLAs – Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) - who had extended their support to the BJP since 2019, withdrew their support and said that they will campaign for the Congress in the upcoming Lok sabha elections in a press conference where senior Congress leader and former CM Bhupinder Hooda was present.
The MLAs also wrote to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya that they were withdrawing their support to the Saini-led government.
In the 90-member house, the halfway mark is 45; the BJP now has 43 MLAs. To retain power, it will need the support of two more members.
The Congress has 30 MLAs while the JJP has 10. Assembly elections in the state were scheduled to be held in October this year.