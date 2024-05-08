Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Having JJP's support in Haryana, Congress seeks fresh polls after 3 independent MLAs back off

As the crisis loomed large in Haryana, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Wednesday extended its support to the Congress, as the party demanded fresh polls in the state.

In a day of fast-paced developments, the CM Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana stared at a crisis as 3 independent MLAs withdrew support. The BJP, with 40 MLAs in the 90-member assembly now no longer has the majority.

The Congress insisted that fresh elections be held as the party’s Haryana unit president Udai Bhan said that they will approach the Governor.

“We are going to write to the Governor that three Independent MLAs have withdrawn support and they have extended support to our party... the government is in the minority, and they have no right to stay in power. We will demand that the government be dismissed, President's Rule be imposed, and fresh elections be held,” Bhan said.

“Likewise, the JJP should also write a letter that the government be dismissed. Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, who claim to be opposing the government, should also write similar letters to the Governor,” he added.