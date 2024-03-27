How to change your address on the voter ID?

Preparations are under way for the Lok Sabha 2024 polling, which is set to held in seven phases from April 19. Having your Voter ID card in necessary to cast your vote.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) provides online services, including updating your residence address on the Voter ID card. If you have recently moved or changed your address, you can easily update it by filling out 'Form 8'.
Below are the steps to change the address on your voter ID card:
1. Register yourself first by visiting the National Voters Services Portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in/
2. Choose the form 'Shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral roll/replacement of EPIC/marking of PwD'. You'll have to provide your voter ID card number and complete a short verification process.
3. Once the verification process is done, pick either one of these options: 'shifted outside Assembly Constituency' or 'shifted within Assembly Constituency', according to your case.
4. Fill in your new address, upload an image and other required documents. Verify all details in the form before submitting it.
Once done, a reference ID will be generated for tracking the status of the application.
What are the documents required for the procedure?
The required documents for the procedure will be recent passport-size colour photograph and scanned copies of documents for proof of age and residence.
(Published 27 March 2024, 15:17 IST)