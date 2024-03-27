How to change your address on the voter ID?

Below are the steps to change the address on your voter ID card:

1. Register yourself first by visiting the National Voters Services Portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in/

2. Choose the form 'Shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral roll/replacement of EPIC/marking of PwD'. You'll have to provide your voter ID card number and complete a short verification process.

3. Once the verification process is done, pick either one of these options: 'shifted outside Assembly Constituency' or 'shifted within Assembly Constituency', according to your case.

4. Fill in your new address, upload an image and other required documents. Verify all details in the form before submitting it.