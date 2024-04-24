Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |IED blast on NH-2, firing along buffer zone increase tension ahead of 2nd phase in conflict-hit Manipur

Guwahati: An IED explosion on the National Highway-2 in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district and firing along the "buffer zone" in the past 48-hours has increased tension in the conflict-torn Manipur ahead of second phase Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

The blast that was carried out by unidentified miscreants at around 12.45am on Tuesday caused three big craters on a bridge between Bapermeina and Koubru Leikha affecting transportation between Imphal and Nagaland's commercial town Dimapur. Movement of essential commodities was affected due to the explosion, officials in Manipur said.