'If I say noob during elections...': Modi's dig at opposition during gamers' meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used 'noob' — a term popular with gamers — to take a dig at the opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. During a meeting with famous gamers, the video of which the PM has shared on X, Modi found it hard to control his laughter upon hearing the term.
"If I use this word during elections, people will wonder who am I referring to. If I say it, you will assume it is aimed at a particular person," he said.
While the BJP leader was careful not to name anyone, others in his party were less subtle.
"Who is this Noob?," asked Kangana Ranaut, the saffron party's Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat, who just yesterday said that people of India should not have their individual identities anymore, since 'we are all Narendra Modi'.
Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also took a swipe at the Congress over Modi's 'noob' jibe, saying he "did not name anybody but why are Congress leaders reacting & confirming ki Rajniti ka Noob kaun hai."
During the interaction, where the PM showcased his witty repartees, Modi also told the gamers to list their problems and send it to him over e-mail. The PM tried his hand at gaming as well.
The PM has stepped up his attack on the opposition in the past few poll speeches, bringing up RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress's Rahul Gandhi's purported mutton consumption during the month of Sawan. He did not spare Tejashwi Yadav either for apparently consuming fried fish during Navratri dispute the Bihar leader insisting the video was taken a day before the start of the Hindu festival.