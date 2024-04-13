'If I say noob during elections...': Modi's dig at opposition during gamers' meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used 'noob' — a term popular with gamers — to take a dig at the opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. During a meeting with famous gamers, the video of which the PM has shared on X, Modi found it hard to control his laughter upon hearing the term.

"If I use this word during elections, people will wonder who am I referring to. If I say it, you will assume it is aimed at a particular person," he said.