In Delhi, BJP aims for clean sweep, AAP hopes to capitalise on sympathy wave for Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: With the BJP looking to increase its vote share and sweeping Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats for the third consecutive time, the AAP -- contesting the polls in an alliance with the Congress -- hopes to use the "sympathy wave" for arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to break the saffron party's streak.

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc constituents Congress and AAP are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Delhi, paving the way for a direct contest with the BJP. The AAP has fielded candidates from four seats while the Congress is contesting from three constituencies.

Both the BJP and the AAP-Congress combine have fielded high-profile candidates, setting the stage for a keen contest to gain electoral supremacy.