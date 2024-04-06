'Italian culture': Shah takes swipe at Congress over Kharge's Article 370 remark

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Shah said the party does not know that "many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir".

"But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It is mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party that is to blame for not understanding the very idea of India. Such statements hurt every patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation. People will certainly answer Congress."

"And for the kind information of the Congress, it was not Article 371, but Article 370, that was abrogated by the Modi government," he said in a post on the microblogging platform."

However, it is only expected of the Congress that it would make such mistakes, the home minister added.

"Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now," he said.

Nadda also seized on the issue to slam the Congress. In a post on X, he said, "Another day, another gem from Congress! Kharge Ji displays the typical Congress mindset which wanted Jammu and Kashmir to remain disconnected from the rest of India. He doesn't even know that the Article in question is Article 370 and not 371."