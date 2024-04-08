'Kangana queen of controversies': Himachal minister & probable Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh

Singh said Kangana is claiming that she is the daughter of Himachal but there are several daughters of "Dev Bhoomi" who have made the state and the nation proud in several fields and "my elder sister who was the Chief Justice of Manipur HC is one of them".

Replying to the statement of former chief minister and leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur that Vikramaditya Singh would now be known as "Pal Pal Paltu Ram" for frequently changing his stand, the PWD minister said, "I do not need any certificate from Jai Ram Thakur who used to change his decisions every now and then when he was the CM."

The people who are saying that he changes his statements frequently and did not even get the invitation of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta at Ayodhya, Singh said.

"I had said I would attend the ceremony and I kept my word," he added.

He said his family has an emotional connection with the people of Mandi as his father former chief minister Virbhadra Singh as well as his mother Pratibha Singh have been elected from this seat thrice.

"Strong candidates would be fielded in both Lok Sabha and assembly by-polls and the name of the candidates would be decided in the CEC meeting on April 13, he said, and added that he is a dedicated soldier of the Congress party and would follow the directions of the high command," Singh said.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons here, Pratibha Singh said a discussion was also held on the name of Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi Lok Sabha seat during the meeting of coordination committee held in New Delhi.

She said the senior Congress leaders suggested his name and were of the opinion that he is young, energetic, is a good orator, has influence over the youth and will be a good competitor for Kangana as both are young. However, the final decision will be taken by the Congress's central leadership, she added.

"Congress rebels Rajinder Rana and Sudhir Sharma had some expectations from the government and we had also raised their issues. Had their issues been resolved on time, this situation would not have arisen," she said.

Thakur had on Sunday targeted Pratibha Singh and her son and said they played a major role in instigating the rebels and later took a U-turn.