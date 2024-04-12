Lok Sabha polls 2024: Kukis pin hopes on Centre with only Naga candidates in fray in Outer Manipur

"It is up to the people, whether they want to vote or not. But they should vote as a citizen of the country," Muan Tombing, General Secretary of ITLF told DH at the district library, a portion of which has been converted into a temporary office.

"Our fight is for protection of the rights of the Kuki-Zo people. We informed Home Minister Amit Shah that we want a separate administration as we cannot live with the Meiteis anymore. We are waiting for a positive response from the Centre after the elections," he said.

"If nothing is done, we will move ahead with the separate administration comprising Lamka (Churachandpur), Tengnoupal, Pherzawl and Kangpokpi districts. The four districts have about seven to eight lakh Kuki-Zo people. Kukis call Churachandpur Lamka," Tombing further said.

"We want a Puducherry-like Union Territory under the provisions in our Constitution," he said.

The sight of burnt, demolished houses of the Meiteis, who lived in Churachandpur town and its outskirts before the clash, drew the attention of the outsiders. "We have not taken over their lands here the way Meiteis have done to our houses in the Valley," he said.

Vehicles were seen parked on the land from where the houses of the Meiteis at several places in Churachandpur were demolished.