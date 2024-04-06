Lacking star players, Congress struggles to find candidates in Bihar

"At some place like Samastipur, we have a few names doing the rounds. One is former DGP of Tamil Nadu BK Ravi and the other is Sunny Hazari, son of Maheshwar Hazari, who is a minister in the Nitish Cabinet. Similarly, in Muzaffarpur, the Congress had almost decided to field its MLA Vijyendra Choudhary (who has won from Muzaffarpur Assembly four times) but he seems to be ceding ground to a turncoat Ajay Nishad, the sitting BJP MP from Muzaffarpur. A few days back, Nishad has crossed over from the BJP to Congress and may be fielded from Muzaffarpur, from where his father and former Union minister Capt Jainarain Nishad too had won five times,” averred the senior Congress legislator, hoping the trouble with selecting candidates will be sorted out soon.