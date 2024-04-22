Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP registers first victory as Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal wins unopposed

A day after Congress candidate and his substitute's nominations were canceled over discrepancies in the signatures of their proposers, eight other candidates including one from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) withdrew their nominations, paving the way for the BJP candidate to be elected unopposed.
While an official announcement is yet to be made, eight other candidates who were contesting from the Surat seat withdrew their nomination papers. The last candidate to pull out of the contest was Pyarelal Bharati from BSP, leaving BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal the lone candidate. Locals said that the returning officer is likely to make an announcement in a short while.
Meanwhile, party's Gujarat president C R Paatil posted on X, "Surat offered first lotus to Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi!! Congratulations and best wishes to Mukeshbhai Dalal, Surat Lok Sabha candidate for being elected unopposed."
માનનીય પ્રધાનમંત્રી શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઇ મોદી સાહેબને સુરતે પહેલું કમળ અર્પણ કર્યું !!— C R Paatil (Modi Ka Parivar) (@CRPaatil) April 22, 2024
સુરત લોકસભા બેઠકના ઉમેદવાર શ્રી મુકેશભાઇ દલાલને બિનહરીફ ચૂંટાવવા બદલ ખૂબ ખૂબ અભિનંદન અને શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવ્યા !! #PhirEKBarModiSarkar#AbkiBaar400Paar pic.twitter.com/w87WSrla5s
The chief minister Bhupendra Patel also took to X to congratulate Dalal. Patel wrote, "This is the beginning of the historic victory of the BJP in the whole of India, including Gujarat in the Lok Sabha polls. This is a clear indication of lotus blossoming with BJP's resounding victory in all 26 seats in Gujarat..."
Earlier on Sunday, Returning officer (RO) and Surat collector Sourabh Pardhi had rejected the nomination of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani as well as his substitute on the ground of "discrepancies in the signature of proposers". The candidatures were rejected under section 36 (2) of Representation of the People Act, 1951 which gives the right to RO to examine the papers and objections raised against the nominations.
Earlier, the BJP had objected to nomination forms of Kumbhani, following which the RO asked the Congress candidates to present their case on Sunday in a special hearing. Kumbhani submitted that his proposers had signed the papers in his presence and the authenticity of them should be checked by handwriting experts.
Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil in a press conference alleged that "nomination was rejected at the behest of BJP." Claiming the shocker as a "murder of democracy," Gohil said that the party is challenging the decision in high court. He also alleged that it was part of a "conspiracy" to get Congress candidates' cancelled by hook or by crook.