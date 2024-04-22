Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP registers first victory as Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal wins unopposed

A day after Congress candidate and his substitute's nominations were canceled over discrepancies in the signatures of their proposers, eight other candidates including one from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) withdrew their nominations, paving the way for the BJP candidate to be elected unopposed.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, eight other candidates who were contesting from the Surat seat withdrew their nomination papers. The last candidate to pull out of the contest was Pyarelal Bharati from BSP, leaving BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal the lone candidate. Locals said that the returning officer is likely to make an announcement in a short while.

Meanwhile, party's Gujarat president C R Paatil posted on X, "Surat offered first lotus to Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi!! Congratulations and best wishes to Mukeshbhai Dalal, Surat Lok Sabha candidate for being elected unopposed."