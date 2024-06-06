Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Ajit Pawar holds meeting to review NCP's performance in LS polls

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday met senior leaders of his Nationalist Congress Party to take stock of the Lok Sabha election results and the party's performance.
The meeting took place at his official residence Deogiri in south Mumbai. Pawar's NCP contested four Lok Sabha seats in the state and bagged only one - Raigad.
Apart from NCP president Ajit Pawar, party working president Praful Patel, senior leaders and ministers in the state government - Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde were among those who attended the meeting.
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar lost to NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat by more than 1.5 lakh votes.
In July last year, Ajit Pawar joined the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena in the state along with some other MLAs, leading to a split in the NCP founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.
Published 06 June 2024, 07:33 IST