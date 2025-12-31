<p>New Delhi: Three more Indians, including a woman, have been added to the list of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa">FIFA</a> Referees by the world football governing body, the national federation said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Rachana Kamani from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Gujarat">Gujarat</a> has been added to the FIFA list of women referees for 2026, while Ashwin Kumar (Puducherry) and Aditya Purkayastha (Delhi) figured among men.</p>.<p>Kumar and Purkayastha have completed their AFC Referee Academy course in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while Rachana is currently undergoing the same course, the All India Football Federation said.</p>.<p>Two Indians -- Muralitharan Pandurangan (Puducherry) and Peter Christopher (Maharashtra) -- have been inducted as FIFA Assistant Referees.</p>.FIFA 2026: Jaw-dropping ticket prices leave football fans fuming.<p>As many as 19 match officials from India are a part of the FIFA list of match officials for 2026.</p>.<p>Indians in FIFA International List of Match Officials 2026: Referees: Venkatesh R, Harish Kundu, Senthil Nathan Sekaran, Crystal John, Ashwin Kumar, Aditya Purkayastha, Ranjita Devi Tekcham, Rachana Hasmukhbhai Kamani.</p>.<p>Assistant Referees: Vairamuthu Parasuraman, Sumanta Dutta, Arun Sasidharan Pillai, Ujjal Halder, Muralitharan Pandurangan, Dipesh Manohar Sawant, Sourav Sarkar, Christopher Peter, Riiohlang Dhar, Elangbam Debala Devi.</p>.<p>Futsal Referee: Vishal Mahendrabhai Vaja.</p>