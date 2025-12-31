Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Three Indians join list of FIFA Referees

As many as 19 match officials from India are a part of the FIFA list of match officials for 2026.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 13:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 13:22 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA

Follow us on :

Follow Us