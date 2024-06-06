Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 5 candidates with the highest winning margin

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results have brought forward many unexpected surprises. With the BJP now being reduced to 240 seats in the Lok Sabha, they will for the first time since Modi came to power in 2014, have to depend on coalition partners to prove their majority in the lower house of the Parliament.

As we try to analyse the results, it is interesting to know that a Congress MP-elect from Assam, Rakibul Hussain, has managed to win by the highest margin in the entire country—10,12,476 votes.

Indore's incumbent MP Shankar Lalwani of the BJP is the official topper winning margin of 11.72 lakh votes, but this was possible because the Congress candidate withdrew his candidature and the grand old party was not able to field a replacement in time.

On the other hand, Congress' I.N.D.I.A. partner Shiv Sena (UBT) have suffered a defeat by the lowest margin—48 votes—from the Mumbai North West constitunecy.

Here we take a look at the candidates who have the Lok Sabha elections with the highest margins: