Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 key leaders who staged a comeback this polls

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections have ousted some big guns from the Indian political landscape while there are several others who have managed to stage a comeback to the centrestage.
Here we take a look at the some key leaders who have made stunning gains with their spirited performance in the Lok Sabha Elections.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu addresses a press conference after the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections, in Amravati, Wednesday.
Credit: PTI Photo
In 2019 State assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP had suffered one of its worst defeats, winning just 23 Assembly seats out of 175. Following the poor performance, many political experts raised questions over the existence of TDP and wrote Naidu off from the political space of Andhra Pradesh.
Fast forward to five years, Naidu has succeeded in bringing the TDP back to power in the 2024 elections, overcoming several odds, including his arrest in the alleged graft case. Not just at the state level, Naidu is set to have a prominent role in the national politics for the next 5 years as TDP has also become one of the key players in NDA.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses during a public meeting.
Credit: PTI Photo
In the last decade, there have been several occasions where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's political obituary has been written by experts. However, like every time, the ‘Sushasan Babu’ of Bihar has come out stronger, proving his detractors wrong.
After faring poorly in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, Nitish Kumar has propelled JD(U) to a better showing than its alliance partner, BJP, in Bihar in Lok Sabha polls. Contesting in 16 seats in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has won 12 seats in Bihar.
The results have put Kumar in the position of a kingmaker and given a new lease of life to his party.
Congress candidate from Rohtak constituency Deepender Hooda being greeted as he leads during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Rohtak, on Tuesday.
Credit: PTI Photo
Haryana was another state where Congress scripted a comeback, winning 5 seats of the 10 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won all the 10 seats in the Northern state.
The good performance of the Congress has clearly tilted the weight in favour of Deepender Singh Hooda, who won the Rohtak after defeating BJP’s Arvind Sharma. In the 2019 Lok sabha elections, Deepender lost to Sharma by a margin of 7,503 votes.
Hooda’s victory has boosted his power not only within the party but also at the state level ahead of the upcoming assembly elections to be held in September-October, 2024.
Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad receives certificate after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Nagina constituency, in Moradabad, on Tuesday.
Credit: PTI Photo
Chandrashekhar Azad, from the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), has secured a significant victory in Uttar Pradesh's Nagina constituency, winning by over 1.5 lakh votes.
Azad's victory comes after he led several Dalit movements in the country in the last few years. Now his win is also seen as a breakthrough in Dalit leadership, potentially filling the void left by Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape.
Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Congress dealt a body blow to the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP and SAD after winning seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Leading the charge for Grand Old Party in Punjab was Charanjit Singh Channi, who was the CM of state 111 days.
In the 2022 Punjab State elections, Channi had lost two of the seats it contested with Congress losing the state to AAP. Now 2 years later, Channi has won with the highest margin in Jalandhar’s parliamentary seat’s electoral history.
