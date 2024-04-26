Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 8 candidates with over Rs 100 crore assets in poll fray in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as eight Lok Sabha contestants have declared their family assets, movable and immovable, worth above Rs 100 crore in Telangana, with BJP candidate from Chevella segment K Vishweshawar Reddy topping the chart with Rs 4,568 crore.

Significantly, the top three richest candidates in the polls are contesting from Chevella Lok Sabha segment.

Congress candidate from Chevella Ranjit Reddy stood in the second place after he declared family assets to the tune of Rs 435.33 crore with Rs 23 crore liabilities. His family has Rs 294.33 crore worth movable assets while immovable at Rs 141 crore.