Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 97,000 people take part in ‘parents-teachers meeting’ on voting in Jharkhand's Bokaro

"We saw a congregation of about 2.5 lakh people on a single day who participated in the meetings. All of them pledged to vote on May 25 when these two constituencies go to polls. Didis (women) of 796 villages gathered and actively participated in the meeting. The same day, the PTM was organised in 1,590 schools," District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Bokaro, Jadhav Vijaya Narayan Rao, told PTI.