Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Admission Modi not coming to power: Congress' dig at Amit Shah's 'scramble for PM's post' remarks

Asked about Shah's remarks, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "I am very glad that the home minister is talking about who the potential prime ministerial candidates will be. At least there is admission that Mr. Modi is not coming to power. From saying '400, 400 (seats)', now there is admission that the next government will be that of the INDIA bloc."

"Who the PM will be and will not be that is a decision which we will take but the reality is that there is admission, there is cognizance and I thank them for it," Shrinate said at a press conference here.

The reality is that the country is seen through this 'sinister plot 'of trying to change the Constitution and ending reservations because that has been the core philosophy of the RSS, they have consistently opposed reservations, she alleged.