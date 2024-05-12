Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of voting in Indore, BJP and Cong trade barbs over NOTA on social media

Indore: The Congress' appeal to voters in Indore Lok Sabha constituency to select the NOTA option on the polling day on May 13 has triggered a sharp war of words between the opposition party and the ruling BJP on social media.

The Congress' appeal came against the backdrop of the last-minute withdrawal of nomination by the party candidate Akshay Kanti Bam on April 29, who joined the BJP.

Seeking to blunt the Congress' campaign, the BJP has asked voters to shun the None of The Above (NOTA) option and re-elect party MP Shankar Lalwani by a huge margin.

While Congress is targeting the BJP with the slogan "Note ka Jawab Nota", the saffron party has retorted saying, "Your coin is counterfeit".