Lok Sabha elections 2024 |All you need to know about Phase 2 polls: Schedule, states, constituencies

With the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections behind us, India is now gearing up for its second phase to be held on Friday (April 26).
Voters across 89 constituencies in 13 states and union territories will cast their votes.
The states which are going to polls in phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Manipur and West Bengal.
A look at Phase 1 elections
Lok Sabha's phase 1 recorded a voter turnout of around 65.5% with Election Commission branding it as a 'high' turnout. The voting took place across 102 constituencies over 21 states and union territories with West Bengal recording a high voter turn out of nearly 82%. However, Bihar was placed last with a voter turnout of 48.5%.
Check out the full list of constituencies heading to the polls in the second phase on April 26:
1. Assam
Karimganj
Silchar
Mangaldoi
Nawgong
Kaliabor
2. Bihar
Kishanganj
Katihar
Purnia
Bhagalpur
Banka
3. Chhattisgarh
Rajnandgaon
Mahasamund
Kanker
4. Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu
Karnataka
Udupi Chikamagalur
Hassan
Dakshina Kannada
Chitradurga
Tumkur
Mandya
Mysore
Chamarajanagar
Bangalore Rural
Bangalore North
Bangalore Central
Bangalore South
Chikballapur
Kolar
Kerala
Kasaragod
Kannur
Vadakara
Wayanad
Kozhikode
Malappuram
Ponnani
Palakkad
Alathur
Thrissur
Chalakudy
Ernakulam
Idukki
Kottayam
Alappuzha
Mavelikkara
Pathanamthitta
Kollam
Attingal
Thiruvananthapuram
Madhya Pradesh
Tikamgarh
Damoh
Khajuraho
Satna
Rewa
Hoshangabad
Betul
Maharashtra
Buldhana
Akola
Amravati
Wardha
Yavatmal-Washim
Hingoli
Nanded
Parbhani
Manipur
Outer Manipur
Rajasthan
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur
Ajmer
Pali
Jodhpur
Barmer
Jalore
Udaipur
Banswara
Chittorgarh
Rajsamand
Bhilwara
Kota
Jhalawar-Baran
Tripura
Tripura East
Uttar Pradesh
Amroha
Meerut
Baghpat
Ghaziabad
Gautam Budh Nagar
Aligarh
Mathura
Bulandshahr
West Bengal
Darjeeling
Raiganj
Balurghat
Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases spanning over two months from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. The next phases will be conducted on the following dates respectively: May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
(Published 23 April 2024, 12:48 IST)