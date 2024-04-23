JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 |All you need to know about Phase 2 polls: Schedule, states, constituencies

Voters across 89 constituencies in 13 states and union territories will cast their votes.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 12:48 IST

With the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections behind us, India is now gearing up for its second phase to be held on Friday (April 26).

Voters across 89 constituencies in 13 states and union territories will cast their votes.

The states which are going to polls in phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Manipur and West Bengal.

A look at Phase 1 elections

Lok Sabha's phase 1 recorded a voter turnout of around 65.5% with Election Commission branding it as a 'high' turnout. The voting took place across 102 constituencies over 21 states and union territories with West Bengal recording a high voter turn out of nearly 82%. However, Bihar was placed last with a voter turnout of 48.5%.

Check out the full list of constituencies heading to the polls in the second phase on April 26:

1. Assam 

 Karimganj

Silchar

Mangaldoi

Nawgong

Kaliabor

2. Bihar 

Kishanganj

Katihar

Purnia

Bhagalpur

Banka

3. Chhattisgarh 

Rajnandgaon

Mahasamund

Kanker

4. Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu

Karnataka 

Udupi Chikamagalur

Hassan

Dakshina Kannada

Chitradurga

Tumkur

Mandya

Mysore

Chamarajanagar

Bangalore Rural

Bangalore North

Bangalore Central

Bangalore South

Chikballapur

Kolar

Kerala

Kasaragod

Kannur

Vadakara

Wayanad

Kozhikode

Malappuram

Ponnani

Palakkad

Alathur

Thrissur

Chalakudy

Ernakulam

Idukki

Kottayam

Alappuzha

Mavelikkara

Pathanamthitta

Kollam

Attingal

Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh

Tikamgarh

Damoh

Khajuraho

Satna

Rewa

Hoshangabad

Betul

Maharashtra

Buldhana

Akola

Amravati

Wardha

Yavatmal-Washim

Hingoli

Nanded

Parbhani

Manipur

Outer Manipur

Rajasthan

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur

Ajmer

Pali

Jodhpur

Barmer

Jalore

Udaipur

Banswara

Chittorgarh

Rajsamand

Bhilwara

Kota

Jhalawar-Baran

Tripura

Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh

Amroha

Meerut

Baghpat

Ghaziabad

Gautam Budh Nagar

Aligarh

Mathura

Bulandshahr

West Bengal

Darjeeling

Raiganj

Balurghat

Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases spanning over two months from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. The next phases will be conducted on the following dates respectively: May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

(Published 23 April 2024, 12:48 IST)
