Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid security challenges, Anantnag LS seat set to go for polls in sixth phase

Srinagar: Amid security challenges, Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir is set to go to polls on May 25, following a rescheduled date from the initial May 7 due to severe weather conditions.

The delimitation exercise completed in May 2022 shifted the geographic boundaries and demographic composition of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat that was earlier limited to the four districts of south Kashmir but now spans across the Pir Panjal into Poonch and Rajouri.

It includes 18 assembly segments across five districts- seven in Jammu (four in Rajouri and three in Poonch) and eleven in Kashmir (seven in Anantnag, three in Kulgam, and one in Shopian).