Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah in power, should give account of his contribution, not me: Sharad Pawar

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for asking about his contribution in development works in the past 10 years and asserted the latter was in power and, therefore, must give such an account.

Pawar also took a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, though without naming him, for promising development funds in return for votes.

"Amit Shah asks me to give an account of my contribution in the last 10 years. I want to remind him that he has been in power since 2014 and not me. Therefore, he should give an account of what he has accomplished while in power," the opposition stalwart said while addressing a gathering in Baramati.