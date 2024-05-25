Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anantnag-Rajouri voters come out in droves as over 35% turnout recorded till 1 pm

Srinagar: Continuing the spirit of high participation in earlier phases of the Lok Sabha elections, voters of Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir are overwhelmingly thronging the polling stations to cast their ballots on Saturday.

Voting commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The voters, braving the unexpected hot weather, are queuing up enthusiastically to exercise their franchise.

Till 1 pm, 35.61 per cent polling was recorded across Anantnag-Rajouri amid elaborate security arrangements in place for the voters and the election staff.

The fate of 20 candidates will be decided by 18.36 lakh voters which includes 9,33,647 male, 9,02,902 female and 27 third-gender voters. The voters also include 17,967 persons with disabilities and 540 centenarians.

The constituency spans five districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian in south Kashmir and Rajouri and Poonch, also called Pir Panjal region in Jammu. Notably, 19 border polling stations are located in the districts of Rajouri and Poonch, emphasizing the diverse and strategic nature of the area.