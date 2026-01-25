<p>Mumbai: More than 30 species of waterbirds including several migratory species like Northern Pintails, Eurasian Spoonbills, Gadwalls, Temminck’s Stints, Marsh Sandpipers, Wood Sandpipers, Black-tailed Godwits, Northern Shovelers, Whiskered Terns, Brown headed Gulls were recorded in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>metropolitan region (MMR) on Saturday during a waterbird census conducted by the Mangrove Cell conducted a waterbird census as part of the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) programme.</p><p>The AWC is organised by Wetlands International under the global International Waterbird Census and is conducted annually in the month of January.</p>.Jharkhand to launch vulture breeding programme with Bombay Natural History Society .<p>The AWC is a citizen science initiative that monitors waterbirds and wetlands across Asia.</p><p>The survey was guided by experienced bird experts and researchers from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), the nodal agency for the AWC programme in India.</p><p>The census activity was carried out at four important water bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region—Bhandup Pumping Station, Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, T S Chanakya Wetlands, and NRI Wetlands. </p><p>Around 100 citizen volunteers, along with Maharashtra Forest Department staff, participated in the exercise. Participants were divided into four groups, each assigned to one site, where waterbird species and their numbers were systematically recorded.</p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Madhumitha S, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Cell, said, “The Asian Waterbird Census is an excellent programme for monitoring waterbirds and wetlands. It also plays an important role in raising awareness about the conservation of waterbirds and wetlands in the country.”</p><p>S V Ramarao, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Cell stated, “Such programmes are a nice opportunity for the citizens and MFD staff to work together towards wildlife monitoring. The Mangrove Cell plans to conduct this census every year with the support of citizen volunteers.”</p>