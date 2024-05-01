Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP

Responding to the SP leader's remarks, Tawde said, "The Opposition, which has been spreading lies, has now started a 'vote jehad' campaign. This shows they are rattled."

He added, "On the one hand they are giving OBC reservation to Muslims, on the other they are talking about 'vote jehad' during elections."

Tawde asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi if the 'campaign' was started on the instruction of the party high command.