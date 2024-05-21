Explained | Contaminated blood scandal: How UK's treatment disaster costed at least 3,000 people their lives

An independent inquiry report released on Monday exposes the UK government's cover-ups regarding the contaminated blood scandal that took the lives of at least 3,000 people, Indian Express reported.

The report revealed that due to the negligence of the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), thousands were infected with HIV or Hepatitis. Worse, the government subsequently tried to cover up the errors that lead to this disaster.

Brain Langstaff, inquiry chair told Reuters, "successive governments hid the truth to save face and to save expense and the cover-up was more subtle, more pervasive and more chilling in its implications.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised to the victims and their families. “I find it almost impossible to comprehend how it would have felt... I want to make a whole-hearted and unequivocal apology. On behalf of this and every government stretching back to the 1970s, I am truly sorry", he said.

The inquiry was launched during the tenure of Theresa May in 2017 to look into the cause of such diseases in the 1970s and 1980s. It was estimated that at least 3,000 people died owing to transfusion complications till 2019, IE reported.

Authorities have paid a compensation of 100,000 pounds to each survivor and the grieving families.

Let's take a look at how UK's national tragedy, stretching over decades, unfolded and what the 'contaminated blood' scandal is all about.