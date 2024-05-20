Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | As Modi faces resistance, fatigue in India election, RSS steps in

With no exit polls allowed until all the voting is completed on June 1, it's difficult to judge how well or poorly candidates are faring. But most analysts say Modi should be able to retain a majority in the 543-seat parliament when votes are counted on June 4.

"The trend is suggesting that Modi will be back in power with a reduced majority," said Rasheed Kidwai, a visiting fellow at the Observer Research Foundation think tank.

But he added: "Any shortfall of a clear mandate of 300 seats for BJP will reflect poorly on Modi."

At the start of the campaign, Modi was projected to win up to three-fourths of the seats, with the opposition led by Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty, a distant second.

After the first two phases of voting, though, analysts and political workers said the chances of the BJP getting above 362 seats, the two-thirds majority required to bring changes in the constitution, had been affected.

One reason the opposition is clawing back ground is the fading of the euphoria in India's Hindu majority when Modi inaugurated a temple in January on a site disputed with the country's minority Muslims.

Bread and butter issues seem to be replacing religious fervour in many parts of the country.

Jobless youth in northern Haryana state have held street protests against the BJP during the campaign and in western Maharashtra, farmers incensed over a ban on onion exports canvassed support for an opposition candidate.

In the big, battleground state of Bihar, a BJP lawmaker has defected to the opposition Congress party saying the poor have been left behind in India's world-beating economic growth.