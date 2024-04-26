JOIN US
elections

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ashok Chavan oozes confidence about decision to join BJP

Besides the Nanded constituency, polling is underway in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli and Parbhani seats in the state in the second phase of the general elections.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 09:14 IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who recently crossed over from Congress to the BJP, said on Friday that he had made a decision and that everything would be fine.

Chavan was speaking to reporters after casting his vote along with his family members at Ambedkar Nagar in Nanded city in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

“There is enthusiasm among voters here and people are standing in queues to cast their ballots. As there is increasing heat, I hope people will complete their voting by the afternoon. I expect the voting percentage to go up this time,” he said.

Asked about some Congress leaders’ remark that people from Nanded should take revenge on him for the “betrayal of Rahul Gandhi”, Chavan said, “I took my decision and everything will be fine. Let anyone say what they want. People here know what they want.”

In Nanded, BJP MP Pratap Chikhalikar is pitted against Congress nominee Vasant Chavan.

(Published 26 April 2024, 09:14 IST)
