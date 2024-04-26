Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ashok Chavan oozes confidence about decision to join BJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who recently crossed over from Congress to the BJP, said on Friday that he had made a decision and that everything would be fine.

Chavan was speaking to reporters after casting his vote along with his family members at Ambedkar Nagar in Nanded city in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

“There is enthusiasm among voters here and people are standing in queues to cast their ballots. As there is increasing heat, I hope people will complete their voting by the afternoon. I expect the voting percentage to go up this time,” he said.