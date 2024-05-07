Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Battle Royale between Thackerays and Ranes in South Konkan seacoast

Ratnagiri/Sindhudurg: Once known for its ‘money-order economy’, the twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg is all about its picturesque beaches, hill forts, sea forts, lush green environs, food and quiet locations - but when it comes to political supremacy, the battle could be full of aggression and fierce.

While once the coastal belt was synonymous with Balasaheb Thackeray, in the last two decades the two south Konkan districts are witnessing a battle between Uddhav Thackeray and his bete noire Narayan Rane.

The region is often referred to as Shiv Sena's ‘karmabhoomi’ as its voters in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region of Thane, Palghar and Raigad are migrant workers from South Konkan.

The exit of Rane from Shiv Sena to Congress and then to movement to BJP followed by the split in the Shiv Sena involving Eknath Shinde, the dynamics in the region has changed.