Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Better seat-sharing pact among I.N.D.I.A. bloc could have reduced BJP's numbers: CPI

New Delhi: The CPI on Friday said the I.N.D.I.A bloc could have better numbers if there was "better" seat sharing among partners and joint campaigns while putting the blame on the Congress for creating a scenario where "legitimate" demands were ignored.

The assessment was made at the two-day CPI National Executive held here from Thursday when party General Secretary D Raja presented the review of the Lok Sabha results which dragged BJP below the majority mark amid declining NDA numbers.

While NDA bagged 293 seats, the I.N.D.I.A bloc has the support of 234 MPs, which rose by one when an independent lawmaker pledged support.

“While congratulating the parties of the I.N.D.I.A bloc for their performance, CPI believes that the BJP could have been cut to size more if there could have been better seat-sharing among the partners and united campaigns,” the review presented by Raja said.