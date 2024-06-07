Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Better seat-sharing pact among I.N.D.I.A. bloc could have reduced BJP's numbers: CPI

New Delhi: The CPI on Friday said the I.N.D.I.A bloc could have better numbers if there was "better" seat sharing among partners and joint campaigns while putting the blame on the Congress for creating a scenario where "legitimate" demands were ignored.
The assessment was made at the two-day CPI National Executive held here from Thursday when party General Secretary D Raja presented the review of the Lok Sabha results which dragged BJP below the majority mark amid declining NDA numbers.
While NDA bagged 293 seats, the I.N.D.I.A bloc has the support of 234 MPs, which rose by one when an independent lawmaker pledged support.
“While congratulating the parties of the I.N.D.I.A bloc for their performance, CPI believes that the BJP could have been cut to size more if there could have been better seat-sharing among the partners and united campaigns,” the review presented by Raja said.
However, the review said, CPI will continue to play its important role within the I.N.D.I.A bloc as it can play an important role in mobilising the people in defence of their fundamental rights and for a better future.
Asked to explain the CPI assessment, Raja told DH, "the only model state on seat sharing was Tamil Nadu where DMK was the leader. That did not happen in Telangana, Odisha, Punjab and Maharashtra. We only asked for one seat in Jharkhand but we were not allotted one. You cannot expect Left parties to keep away from electoral politics.”
On CPI’s performance, the review said the results of the Left as a whole and CPI in particular demands proper introspection. Party will critically review the election results when detailed reports will be available, it said.
On the results, the review by Raja said it has ended the "one party authoritarian, corporate backed communal fascist rule" of BJP headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The people of India have given their verdict in defence of our constitution and secular democratic fabric of our country and against the politics of hate, discriminations, growing unemployment, attacks on federalism, minorities, democratic and human rights and unparallel miseries of the people with high price rise," the review said.
The review was also critical of the Election Commission for its "failure to contain the hate speeches" by Modi on the issues of communal polarisation.
"The power of money and its misuse observed during the election need to be addressed in the interest of strong democracy and hence, comprehensive electoral reforms are needed. The state funding of the election should be considered,” it said.
“The prolonged period of two months to complete the election in seven phases is also not advisable and hence should be avoided in future. Similarly, the one-sided exit poll and sudden rise in stock market has been questioned and hence a thorough enquiry should be conducted by SEBI and the report submitted to Parliament," it added.
