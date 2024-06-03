Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, Congress battle it out for two seats in Goa

Panaji: After a single-phase general election, counting will take place on June 4 for two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a straight battle with the Congress with both parties currently holding one seat each.

The vote counting will be held in seven rounds each for North and South Goa seats, and the results will be out before noon, a senior official said.

The counting for the North Goa seat will be held at Government Polytechnic College, Altinho at Panaji, while for South Goa, it will be at Damodar College, Comba in Margao.