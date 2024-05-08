Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, Congress workers clash, one injured in stone pelting in Karnataka's Surpur

Surpur, Yadgir district: A BJP worker sustained severe head injury after groups of BJP and Congress workers hurled stones at each other following a verbal duel at the Bdyapur polling station under Surpur Assembly segment in Yadgir district on Tuesday.
Bhimanna Mallappa Byali (45) suffered grievous injury in the head during the stone pelting. He was rushed to Yadgir district hospital after administering first aid at Surpur government hospital.
The BJP and Congress workers got into verbal spat over the voting of migrant workers during the polling for Surpur Assembly byelection, along with Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. The verbal spat soon turned into fist blows before the groups started hurling stones at each other. The police intervened and brought the situation under control.
Published 07 May 2024, 23:07 IST