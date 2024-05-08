Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, Congress workers clash, one injured in stone pelting in Karnataka's Surpur

The BJP and Congress workers got into verbal spat over the voting of migrant workers during the polling for Surpur Assembly byelection, along with Raichur Lok Sabha constituency.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 23:07 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 23:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Surpur, Yadgir district: A BJP worker sustained severe head injury after groups of BJP and Congress workers hurled stones at each other following a verbal duel at the Bdyapur polling station under Surpur Assembly segment in Yadgir district on Tuesday.

Bhimanna Mallappa Byali (45) suffered grievous injury in the head during the stone pelting. He was rushed to Yadgir district hospital after administering first aid at Surpur government hospital.

The BJP and Congress workers got into verbal spat over the voting of migrant workers during the polling for Surpur Assembly byelection, along with Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. The verbal spat soon turned into fist blows before the groups started hurling stones at each other. The police intervened and brought the situation under control.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2024, 23:07 IST
BJPCongressKarnatakaLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT