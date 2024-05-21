Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP has bagged 310 seats after five phases: Shah in Odisha

Sambalpur (Odisha): Claiming that the BJP has bagged 310 seats after the completion of five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the people of Odisha to free the state from 'babu-raj' and allow the BJP to form government at the Centre and also in the state.
Addressing an election rally in Sambalpur where the BJP has fielded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Shah said this time lotus, the party's symbol, will bloom in Odisha.
"After the fifth phase of polls, the BJP has already bagged 310 seats. We will secure 400 plus seats after the sixth and seventh rounds of polls," Shah claimed.
He alleged that the state has been ruled by a 'handful of officers' and this election will end the ongoing 'babu raj' in the state.
Shah also accused the BJD government of insulting Odisha's pride, language, culture and tradition. "BJP will give a young, energetic, hardworking and dynamic Odia 'Bhumiputra' (son of the soil) as chief minister if voted to power in the state," he told the gathering.
Shah said: "Naveen Babu is forcing 'Babu shahi' (officers rule) on Odisha, and is assaulting the pride and dignity of the Odia people. He is throttling the culture and pride of the state."
Shah urged the people to elect a BJP government in the state to ensure speedy development and preservation of their rich culture. "A Bhumiputra will rule the land of 'Utkala Bhumi' and not a Tamil babu if people vote for BJP," he said.
"The BJD government wants to convert the Jagannath temple to a commercial centre. The mutts and temples have been destroyed and all four gates of the temple are yet to be opened for the public," Shah said, adding "Even a conspiracy was hatched to halt the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath."
Shah alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving no stone unturned to 'loot mineral resources' of the state.
He said though Odisha has rich mineral resources, the state doesn't have a chief minister who can protect the state's resources. "The BJD government has also neglected western Odisha. BJP is committed for equal development of all parts of the state," the Home Minister said.
He also announced that the BJP will construct a 500-bed hospital and medical college at Sambalpur and also facilitate PF (provident fund) accounts for the kendu leaf workers.