Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP has bagged 310 seats after five phases: Shah in Odisha

Sambalpur (Odisha): Claiming that the BJP has bagged 310 seats after the completion of five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the people of Odisha to free the state from 'babu-raj' and allow the BJP to form government at the Centre and also in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Sambalpur where the BJP has fielded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Shah said this time lotus, the party's symbol, will bloom in Odisha.

"After the fifth phase of polls, the BJP has already bagged 310 seats. We will secure 400 plus seats after the sixth and seventh rounds of polls," Shah claimed.

He alleged that the state has been ruled by a 'handful of officers' and this election will end the ongoing 'babu raj' in the state.

Shah also accused the BJD government of insulting Odisha's pride, language, culture and tradition. "BJP will give a young, energetic, hardworking and dynamic Odia 'Bhumiputra' (son of the soil) as chief minister if voted to power in the state," he told the gathering.