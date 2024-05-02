Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP leader caught on tape telling party workers to create ruckus on Muslim dominated booths, bribe cops

Lucknow: Police on Thursday detained a BJP leader after a video in which he was heard telling his party workers to ''deliberately create ruckus'' on the booths in Muslim dominated areas in Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh if they saw a large number of women outside the booths on the polling day so that the women could not cast their votes and returned home.
The leader, identified as Bhuvanesh Varshneya, who was said to be the Nagar secretary of the saffron party in Muslim dominated Sambhal, was also heard telling the party workers to bribe the cops so that they did not act against them.
''All you (party workers) have to do is to challenge a few voters....you need to have some money....create ruckus if you see a large number of women (Muslim)....don't indulge in fighting...only create ruckus so that the women return home without casting their votes,'' Varshneya was heard saying in the video which had gone viral on social media platforms.
Sambhal would go to polls on May 07. The BJP leader was seen holding a meeting of the party workers at Behjoi town in the district during which he gave them these tips.
''Give the cops between Rs 100 to Rs 500 for refreshment....keep an eye on the turnout in opposition dominated booths,'' he was heard saying in the video.
Police said that the video appeared to be old but it went viral during the elections. ''We have detained Bhuvanesh Varshneya....the matter is being investigated,'' a senior police official said.