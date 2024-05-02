Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP leader caught on tape telling party workers to create ruckus on Muslim dominated booths, bribe cops

''All you (party workers) have to do is to challenge a few voters....you need to have some money....create ruckus if you see a large number of women (Muslim)....don't indulge in fighting...only create ruckus so that the women return home without casting their votes,'' Varshneya was heard saying in the video which had gone viral on social media platforms.

Sambhal would go to polls on May 07. The BJP leader was seen holding a meeting of the party workers at Behjoi town in the district during which he gave them these tips.

''Give the cops between Rs 100 to Rs 500 for refreshment....keep an eye on the turnout in opposition dominated booths,'' he was heard saying in the video.

Police said that the video appeared to be old but it went viral during the elections. ''We have detained Bhuvanesh Varshneya....the matter is being investigated,'' a senior police official said.