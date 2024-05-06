Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP preparing blueprint of lies to win polls: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee alleged that the Modi government was spending crores on advertisements in print and digital media but withholding money for Bengal's poor.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 10:48 IST
Sainthia (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP is preparing a blueprint of lies to win the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election meeting at Santhia in Birbhum district in support of TMC's Birbhum candidate, sitting MP Satabdi Roy, Banerjee accused the BJP of having two top national level leaders who are 'looting the whole country but defaming Bengal to hide their sins."

"BJP is chalking out a blueprint to win polls by spreading lies. Will you vote for a riot plotter PM?" the TMC supremo said.

Accusing the BJP of weaving a false narrative about Sandeshkhali, Banerjee said, "You (BJP) have heaped disrespect, indignity to crores of mothers and sisters of Bengal. You offered them money to level charges. You should be ashamed of such an act."

Banerjee alleged that the Modi government was spending crores on advertisements in print and digital media but withholding money for Bengal's poor.

Published 06 May 2024, 10:48 IST
