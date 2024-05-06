Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP preparing blueprint of lies to win polls: Mamata Banerjee

Sainthia (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP is preparing a blueprint of lies to win the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election meeting at Santhia in Birbhum district in support of TMC's Birbhum candidate, sitting MP Satabdi Roy, Banerjee accused the BJP of having two top national level leaders who are 'looting the whole country but defaming Bengal to hide their sins."

"BJP is chalking out a blueprint to win polls by spreading lies. Will you vote for a riot plotter PM?" the TMC supremo said.