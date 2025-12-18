<p>Lucknow: A couple who lived in a rented accommodation in Ghaziabad, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, allegedly hacked to death their landlady and packed her body in a suitcase after chopping it into pieces when the latter demanded outstanding rent from them.</p><p>The incident happened on Wednesday night, when the landlady, identified as Deepshikha Sharma, went to the rented flat at Aura Chimera Society in Rajnagar Extension area in the town.</p><p>The accused, identified as Ajai Gupta and his wife Akriti Gulta, owed Rs 90,000 in rent, reports said.</p>.Uttar Pradesh man kills parents, chops bodies with saw, throws them into Gomti river; arrested .<p>According to sources, the couple hit Deepshikha with a pressure cooker on her head and later strangled her to death. They then allegedly chopped her body into pieces and packed them in a suitcase.</p><p>The couple, who planned to throw the suitcase in a secluded place, were confronted by Deepshikha’s maid, who suspected foul play after the couple failed to tell her about the landlady’s whereabouts.</p><p>The maid locked the couple in the flat and informed the police. The police later recovered the body from the suitcase, which was hidden under a bed, sources said. The couple was arrested.</p><p>Deepshikha's mother said that the couple had called her daughter on the pretext of paying the rent and killed her in a pre-planned manner.</p><p>She said Deepshikha had heated arguments with the couple earlier also over payment of outstanding rent. </p>