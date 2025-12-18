Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh couple kill landlady after rent demand; chop body and pack it in suitcase

The Ghaziabad couple owed an outstanding rent of Rs 90,000
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 11:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 11:04 IST
India NewsCrimeUttar Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us