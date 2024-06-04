Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP wins Mysore-Kodagu constituency seat

The 27th scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru and BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar secured 8,00,615 votes and won with a margin of 1,41,872 votes against Congress candidate M Lakshmana in Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency.
Lakshmana bagged 6,58,743 votes.
In 2019, BJP candidate Pratap Simha had won against Congress candidate C H Vijayshankar with a margin of 1,38, 647 by securing 52.27% votes.
With this BJP registered victory for fifth time in 16 Lok Sabha polls held in this LS Constituency so far from 1962. Congress has won 11 times in this seat.
BJP Party workers celebrated by distributing sweets near 101 Ganapathi temple at Agrahara, by bursting crackers at BJP Party office Lakshmipuram
Mysore-Kodagu LS constituency registered 70.62% polling in the Lok Sabha polls held on April 26.
As many as 14,77,571 registered citizens including 7,44,927 (69.90%) female, 7,32,605 (71.38%) male, and 29 (221.20%) transgenders voted in this Lok Sabha election.
Published 04 June 2024, 10:52 IST