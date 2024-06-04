Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP wins Mysore-Kodagu constituency seat

The 27th scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru and BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar secured 8,00,615 votes and won with a margin of 1,41,872 votes against Congress candidate M Lakshmana in Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency.

Lakshmana bagged 6,58,743 votes.

In 2019, BJP candidate Pratap Simha had won against Congress candidate C H Vijayshankar with a margin of 1,38, 647 by securing 52.27% votes.

With this BJP registered victory for fifth time in 16 Lok Sabha polls held in this LS Constituency so far from 1962. Congress has won 11 times in this seat.